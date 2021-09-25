WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,309 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.55 million, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,415,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.