WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,022 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,941 shares of company stock worth $1,452,290 in the last 90 days. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

