WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

