WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,639 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter.

KURA stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

