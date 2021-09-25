WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,868 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Range Resources stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

