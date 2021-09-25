WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of HYZD opened at $22.30 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.61% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

