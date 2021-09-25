WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DXJS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

