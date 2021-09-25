Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.33. 14,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,080. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.74 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

