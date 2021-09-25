Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 200,546 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259,526 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 3,342,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,544. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

