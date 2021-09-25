Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $6.75 on Top Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00015891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $442,966.84 and $554.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00071635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00107142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00145231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.99 or 0.99991475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.68 or 0.06834510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.02 or 0.00772077 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

