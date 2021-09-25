XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,178.85

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,178.85 ($67.66) and traded as high as GBX 5,540 ($72.38). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,430 ($70.94), with a volume of 11,127 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,321.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,179.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other XP Power news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.