Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in 3M by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 75,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in 3M by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

MMM stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

