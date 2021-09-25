Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 889.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 87,015 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.