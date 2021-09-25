Xponance Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NTAP stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.