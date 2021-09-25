Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

IWF stock opened at $287.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.90 and a one year high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

