Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,258 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

