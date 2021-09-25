Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lowered to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.