Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 2.4%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 6,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,804,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 402,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.