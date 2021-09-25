Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.70. 21,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 611,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

DAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

