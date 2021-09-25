Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

DAO has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Youdao has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Youdao by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

