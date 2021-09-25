Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $228.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $230.30 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $909.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 125,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,750. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 208.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,946.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

