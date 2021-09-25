Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Gaia posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

GAIA stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

