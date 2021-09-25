Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,124,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,894. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

