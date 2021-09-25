Zacks: Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to announce $167.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $175.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

