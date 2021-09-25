Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,415,060. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 177,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,582. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $779.55 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.