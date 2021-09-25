Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,415,060. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 177,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,582. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $779.55 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

