Zacks: Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,513. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

