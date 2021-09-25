Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $36.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.48 million and the lowest is $34.68 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $154.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.45 million to $161.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $189.82 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $212.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at $157,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. 41,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

