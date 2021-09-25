Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Globant posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $324.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average of $241.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 1-year low of $170.02 and a 1-year high of $332.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.