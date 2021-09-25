Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Kamada posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMDA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

KMDA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 18,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,350. The company has a market cap of $238.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.