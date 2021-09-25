Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $490.47 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.07.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

