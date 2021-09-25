Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.68). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($8.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($7.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDS. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

PDS opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $485.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

