Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

