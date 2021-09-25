Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$4.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.12) and the lowest is ($5.04). Novavax reported earnings of ($3.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax stock traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.16. 3,004,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,671. Novavax has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.34.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,080 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

