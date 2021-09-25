Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 491,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,507. PetIQ has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $724.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

