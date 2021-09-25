Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post $172.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.40 million to $174.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $123.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $681.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $792.81 million, with estimates ranging from $762.90 million to $830.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $1,097,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,452. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,475.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

