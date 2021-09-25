Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of ACI opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

