Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.87.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

