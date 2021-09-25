Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 55,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 64.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

