Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASMB. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

