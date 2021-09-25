Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 16.9% year to date, as the company's earnings and cash flows steadily improve on higher crude realizations and a recovery in consumption. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% and revived the stock repurchase program. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and increase long-term debt to fund its dividend. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to add reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

NYSE CVX opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

