Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

FCCY stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

