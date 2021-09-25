Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

BMA stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

