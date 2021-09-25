Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to “Hold”

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $6,729,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.