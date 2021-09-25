Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

REXR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.