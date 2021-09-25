Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report sales of $42.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $148.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $158.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.71 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

