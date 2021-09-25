Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $615.00 at UBS Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $559.48 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $250.04 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.