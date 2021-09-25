Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) PT Lowered to $30.50

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Zenvia alerts:

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.