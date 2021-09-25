Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $1.02

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $94,025.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00121311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043134 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,581 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

