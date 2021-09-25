Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.10. Zhihu shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 9,793 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $4,944,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $9,732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $7,649,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $2,191,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.