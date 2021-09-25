Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $272.36 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $267.19 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,992 shares of company stock valued at $81,242,297 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $515,625,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

